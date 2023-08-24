Two Feared Dead, 37 Rescued As Storey Building Collapses In Abuja – FEMA

Two persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a multi-storey building at Lagos Street in the Garki Village area of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

However, three are still trapped with 37 persons rescued so far.

Information Nigeria reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday night due to heavy downpour.

Nkechi Isa, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson confirmed the incident on Thursday.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing as the search for more victims intensifies at the scene of the building collapse at Lagos Street, Garki Village opposite the Garki police station in the FCT.

“A combined team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC), FCT Police Command, and the VIO are on the ground to carry out the rescue efforts

“The two-storey building which serves both residential and commercial purposes collapsed on Wednesday night. 37 persons were rescued alive, while 2 others were fatally injured,” she said.

According to her, the agency’s Search and Rescue team is awaiting excavators to intensify the search and ensure no victim is left in the rubble.

Already, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT had visited the area as efforts are intensified to rescue the trapped persons.