12 Yahoo Boys Arrested For Allegedly Burying Newborn Baby In Shallow Grave

Security agencies comprising Port Harcourt Security Watch, popularly known as PHALGA, Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch and Azikiwe Police Division, on Wednesday, arrested about 12 Internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys) for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chairman of the council’s security outfit, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, Victor Ohaji, said he acted on intelligence report that some Yahoo boys were performing incantation at the waterfront.

After mobilising his men to the waterfront, Obaji said the Yahoo boys had already left the place when they got to the scene.

He said, “On Wednesday morning, one of my brothers called that some Yahoo boys are doing some incantationsat Eagle Island waterfront in the Andoni area sand field.

“Immediately, I called my boys and we swung into action, but on getting there, the boys had already gone. On random inspection, we saw where they did the incantation and we discovered that the boys had dug the ground and buried something there.

“We had to dig the place to see what was buried and we saw a newborn baby boy buried.”

Ohaji said he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and Station Officer of the Police post at Eagle Island, who informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Azikiwe Police Division.

He stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood, and the Police immediately mobilised and went in search of the suspects.

According to him, while they were combing Eagle Island, the suspects, who were coming out from one hotel saw them and ran in different directions, but the joint security force arrestedsome of the suspects and took them to Azikiwe Police Division, Illabiuchi, Mile 2 Diobu.

Meanwhile, Ohaji has called on Rivers State government to assist them with logistics like operational vehicles for efficiency. The Guardian gathered that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt.

The State Police Public Relations officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we can confirm the incident. They were arrested by the police with the help of vigilantes. The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation,” she said.