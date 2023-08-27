Advertising Agency Apologises Over ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard

Intercontinental Marketing & Communication Consortium Limited has apologised to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for the ‘All Eyes On the Judiciary’ billboards.

Recall, that on August 15, ARCON ordered the removal of several billboards across the country with the slogan.

The regulatory body also disbanded the Advertising Standards Panel for approving the ads, which were “targeted at the presidential election petition tribunal” justices.

Meanwhile, ARCON director-general Olalekan Fadolapo, said that, “The advertisement failed to follow vetting guidelines and was capable of breaching public peace.”

In response, the marketing agency, through its managing director, Stephen Ogboko, acknowledged the violation, and tendered an apology.

“We sincerely apologise for this and state that our action was not intentional,” Ogboko said.

“The truth is that immediately after we received the brief for the said campaign, we sent the artwork to Mr Markus Inji Lukman, an ARCON liaison officer who has helped us vet campaign materials in the past.

“Mr Lukman assured us that the material would be approved, as he had seen a similar one.”

Ogboko added that the company would never do anything capable of threatening the nation’s judiciary.

In his reaction, Fadolapo stated that despite the apology, the company would face the tribunal.

“They’ll be appearing before the Advertising Offences Tribunal and need to explain their position because it is very unfortunate,” he said.

“Verbal or communication of approval through verbal means or text messages doesn’t constitute approval.

“They are professionals; they are sworn to the advertising oath to protect the integrity of the profession.

“So, coming out to say that somebody within the system orally or verbally gave them approval is not acceptable.

“The damage is done already and they will be appearing before the tribunal.”