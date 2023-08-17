AFRIMMA 2023: Davido leads with Six Nominations [See Full List]

The organisers of the Africa Muzik and Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) have released the nominees’ list for the 2023 edition of the ceremony.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner, Davido, leads the pack with six nominations. The pop star is nominated in categories, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’, and ‘Artiste of the Year’, among others.

Davido was followed by Rema and Burna Boy, who grabbed three nominations each while Tiwa Savage, Odumodublack, and Omah Lay who earned two nominations each.

The nomination list for this year’s edition was published on AFRIMMA’s official website on Thursday afternoon, August 17.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held on September 17 at the Monumental Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, Texas, USA.

See the full list below:

Best Male West Africa

Adekunle Gold – Nigeria

Black Sheriff – Ghana

Bnxn– Nigeria

Santrinos Raphael– Togo

Asake– Nigeria

Didi B – Ivory Coast

King Promise– Ghana

Tonton Pal – Mali

Omah Lay – Nigeria

Best Female West Africa

Amaarae – Ghana

Tems – Nigeria

Josey – Ivory Coast

Manamba Kante – Guinea

Ayra Starr – Nigeria

Gyakie – Ghana

Tiwa Savage– Nigeria

Fatoumata Diawara– Mali

Best Male East Africa

Lij Michael – Ethiopia

Nyashinski – Kenya

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Mbosso – Tanzania

Bien – Kenya

Harmonize – Tanzania

Meddy – Rwanda

Single Dee – South Sudan

Best Female East Africa

Maua Sama – Tanzania

Nadia Mukami – Kenya

Zuchu – Tanzania

Azawi– Uganda

Nikita Kering – Kenya

Spice Diana – Uganda

Fena Gitu – Kenya

Nandy – Tanzania

Hewan Gebrewold – Ethiopia

Best Male Central Africa

T-Rex – Angola

Fabregas – Congo DR

TayC – Cameroon

Fally Ipupa – Congo DR

Calema – Sao Tome

Mic Monsta- Cameroon

Gerilson Israel -Angola

Djodje- Cape Verde

Best Female Central Africa

Perola– Angola

Nenny- Cape Verde

Liloca- Mozambique

Libianca – Cameroon

Soraia Ramos- Cape Verde

Espoir La Tigresse – Gabon

Asaba – Cameroon

Emma’a – Gabon

Best Male Southern Africa

Costa Titch- South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Macky2- Zambia

Musa Keys -South Africa

Dj Maphorisa- South Africa

Winky D – Zimbabwe

Aka– South Africa

Han C – Botswana

Sjava – South Africa

Best Female Southern Africa

Ami Faku– South Africa

Tamy Moyo – Zimbabwe

Mpho Sebina – Botswana

Dj Zhinle- South Africa

Sha Sha – Zimbabwe

Nadia Nakai – South Africa

Towela – Zambia

Makhadzi – South Africa

Tyla – South Africa

Best Male North Africa

Wegz– Egypt

Draganov – Morocco

A.L.A– Tunisia

SoolKing – Algeria

Marwan Moussa – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Dj Snake – Algeria

Snor – Morocco

Best Female North Africa

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Emel – Tunisia

Faouzia – Morocco

Souhila Ben Lachab – Algeria

Ruby – Egypt

Latifa – Tunisia

Kenza Morsli – Algeria

Jaylann – Morocco

Crossing Boundaries With Music Award

Burna Boy–Nigeria

Aya Nakamura -Mali

Rema- Nigeria

Libianca– Cameroon

Davido–Nigeria

Toby Nwigwe – Nigeria

J Hus- Gambia

Wizkid – Nigeria

Best Newcomer

Hewan Gebrewold

Guchi – Nigeria

Jzyno – Liberia

Young Jonn – Nigeria

Lavalava – Tanzania

Odumodu Black – Nigeria

Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde

Lasmid – Ghana

Shalipopi – Nigeria

Artiste of The Year

Asake – (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa- Congo

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Burnaboy- Nigeria

Rema – Nigeria

SoolKing – Algeria

Aya Nakamura – Mali

Davido – Nigeria

Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

Piesie Esther – Ghana

Christina Shusho – Tanzania

Miguel Buila – Angola

Bidemi Olaoba – Nigeria

KS Bloom – Ivory Coast

Joel Lwaga – Tanzania

Pulani Maphari – South Africa

Sumisola Agbebi Okeleye – Nigeria

Best Live Act

Sauti Sol -Kenya

Burnaboy – Nigeria

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Flavour – Nigeria

Barnaba – Tanzania

Fally Ipupa – DR Congo

Calema – Sao Tome

C4 Pedro – Angola

Best Female Rap Act

Nata – Sierra Leone

Femi One – Kenya

Eno Barony – Ghana

Rosa Ree – Tanzania

Feli Nuna – Ghana

Askia – Cameroon

Ami Yerewolo – Mali

Best Male Rap Act

Odumodu Black – Nigeria

Yung Lunya – Tanzania

Ninho – Congo

Black Sheriff – Ghana

A-Reece – South Africa

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Blxckie – South Africa

Marwan Moussa – Egypt

Best Collaboration

Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Spyro x Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?

Davido x Musa Keys – Unavailable Musa Keys

Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix

Wegz x AshMusic – Amira

Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Boutross ft Juiceer Mann – Angela

Song of The Year

Libianca – People

Kcee – Ojapiano

Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

Uncle Waffles x Tony Duardo x Justin99 ft Pcee, EeQue, Chley– Yahyuppiyah

King Promise – Terminator

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitogonze

Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za ft Dj Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee – Mnike

Best Video Director

Hanscana – Tanzania

Director Pink – Nigeria

Elias Belkader – Algeria

Mateo Da Silva – Cameroon

TG Omori – Nigeria

Babs Direction– Ghana

Jake Zaral – Zimbabwe

Dammy Twitch – Nigeria

Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall – Nigeria

DJ Dollar– Senegal

Waffles – Swaziland

Ms DSF – Nigeria

DJ Danni Gato – Cape Verde

DJ Faculty – Ghana

Dj Nelasta- Angola

Major League DJs – South Africa

Dj Consequence – Nigeria

Best African DJ USA

Dj Nani – Nigeria

Dj Akua – Ghana

DJ Prince – Nigeria

DJ Shinski – Kenya

DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast

Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt

Lex and Answer – Zimbabwe

Dj Freshy K– Nigeria

AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Black Sheriff – Konongo Zongo

Davido ft Musa Keys – Unavailable

Libianca – People

Victony ft Rema & Don Toliver – Soweto Remix

Joshua Baraka ft Joeboy, King Promise & Bien – Nana Remix

Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda – Garde du Coeur

Mbosso ft Costa Titch & Alfa Kat – Shetani

Jay Melody – Nitasema

Music Producer of The Year

C4 Pedro – Angola

Andre Vibez– Nigeria

207 – Uganda

Ayo Lizzer – Tanzania

Magicstickz– Nigeria

MOGBeats – Ghana

Kabza De Small– South Africa

London – Nigeria

Best African Dancer

Masaka Dance Kids – Uganda

Poco Lee – Nigeria

Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)

Angel Nyigu – Tanzania

Hope Ramafalo – South Africa

Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana

Hooliboy – Ghana

Best Lusophone

T-Rex – Angola

Lisandro Cuxi – Cape Verde

Edgar Domingos – Angola

Djodje – Cape Verde

Mr Bow – Mozambique

Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde

Gerislon Israel – Angola

C4 Pedro – Angol

Best Francophone

Fally Ipupa – Congo DR

Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast

Josey – Ivory Coast

Wally B. Seck- Senegal

TayC– Cameroon

Innos B – Congo DR

Tenor – Cameroon

Dadju – Congo DR

Best Reggae/Dancehall

Masicka – Jamaica

Mr Killa – Grenada

Patoranking – Nigeria

Jada Kingdom– Jamaica

Shatta Wale – Ghana

Popcaan – Jamaica

Shenseea – Jamaica

Skillibeng – Jamaica

Radio/TV Personnel of The Year

Ebuka – Nigeria

Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast

Tbo Touch – South Africa

IK Osakioduwa – Nigeria

Afonso Quintas – Angola

James Onen – Uganda

Idris Sultan – Tanzania

Kwame Sefa Kayi – Ghana

Best African Group

Disco Misr – Egypt

Sauti Sol – Kenya

Calema – Sao Tome

The Cavemen – Nigeria

Show Dem Camp – Nigeria

Toofan – Togo

Jano Band – Ethiopia

Mafikizolo – South Africa

AFRIMMA Album of The Year

Davido – Timeless

Aka – Mass Country

Ammarae – Fountain Baby

Fatoumata Diawara – London Ko

Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension

Asake – Work of Art

Nomfundo Moh – Ugcobo

Omah Lay – Boy Alone Deluxe