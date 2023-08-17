“I Sold My Properties To Fund Jagun Jagun” – Femi Adebayo Reveals

Popular Nollwood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo has revealed that he sold some of his properties to fund the production of this latest movie, ‘JagunJagun’.

In an interview with newsmen, the actor disclosed that he sold his properties to fund the movie because he didn’t want to seek help from financial institutions and individuals.

Adebayo said Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion project though he did not disclose the exact amount he spent on funding the project.

“JagunJagun is a multi-billion naira project and I can’t say the exact amount I spent on it on shooting.

“I used the proceeds of Ageshinkole to produce Jagun Jagun. I was working on not getting funded by finance houses and individuals. At a point, I was out of finance and because I had faith that the project would work, I sold my properties.”

He also spoke on how he built the warrior school from scratch.

“We built from scratch the warrior school. We were forced with the challenge of purchasing that land, we wanted to own the land. And at a point, we had an agreement and paid for it, but the children of the owner of the land changed their minds about the land sale.

“We have built the school halfway when the children who came from Lagos told us to stop. They were ready to destroy all that we built and that held us up for almost a week, going to the Police station and Obas appealing to them and we were told to only shoot there and not buy it,” he said.