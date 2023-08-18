Afrobeats Superstar, Wizkid Loses Mom

Award-winning Afrobeats Superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Confirming the news, Sunday Are, Wizkid’s long time manager, shared that Mrs Balogun passed away during the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she passed away this morning, around 1:30 am,” said Sunday Aaare.

The late Mrs Balogun was also the mother of two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.