APC, PDP Name Wike As Member Of Bayelsa Campaign Councils

Ahead of November 2023 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo State, both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have named Nyesom Wike as a member of their campaign councils for the South-South state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike who is a member of PDP is one of the 123-member Campaign Council for Bayelsa state.

Recall that the former Rivers State Governor, locked horns with the PDP before the presidential election but President Bola Tinubu of the APC later appointed him as member of his cabinet.

However, the Wike, who is yet to pen down his resignation letter as a member of the PDP, was also included in the APC campaign council list for the Bayelsa governorship election.

“The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), H. E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, in consultation with the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the composition of the Bayelsa State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council with the primary purpose of leading the Gubernatorial Campaign in Bayelsa State and ensuring the triumph of our great Party at the November 11, 2023 Governorship election,” the party said in a statement announcing the council.

The three Co-Chairmen for Kogi are Govs. Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos); Umar Bago (Niger) and Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Imo has Ebonyi state Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Co-Chairmen.