BBNaija All Stars: Lagos Govt. Reacts To Seyi Awolowo’s Sexist Remarks

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Agency has condemned the remarks made by the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, Seyi Awolowo who’s a housemate in the ongoing 2023 Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

Seyi has been trending online after bragging during an interaction with fellow housemates, Pere, Soma, and Whitemoney after their Saturday night party, how he’s already saving money for his sons to ‘run trains’ on people’s daughters when they grow up. The video caused a massive uproar on social media.

In response to the remark, the Lagos state domestic and sexual agency in a statement on Sunday said that such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

The statement reads: “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

“We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Call our 24/7 Toll-Free Line at – 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support.

“Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence.”