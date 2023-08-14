BBNaija All Stars: Why Brands Refused To Sign Dorathy Bachor – Seyi Awolowo

Big Brother All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has claimed that brands have refused to work with Dorathy Bachor, despite the fact that she was the 1st runner-up during her edition because she engaged in a sexual act in the “Lockdown” season of the show.

Seyi made this known during a conversation with Adekunle, Frodd and Venita on Sunday night.

According to him, most brands do not want to be associated with Dorathy Bachor because of her romantic association with her fellow housemate, Brighto.

Dorathy had, during the reunion, claimed she performed oral sex on Brighto.

He said Dorathy admitting to have given Brighto ‘head’ on national television made brands distance themselves from her.

Seyi – “Una baby girl with the chest, what do you think happened after that reunion?”

Venita – “I don’t know.”

Seyi – “Did anybody know that anybody tested microphone in their season?”

Venita – “What microphone?”

Frodd – “Which babygirl with the chest?”

Seyi – “Dorathy. Na she talk say she test lord baelish microphone by herself, after that statement she made what happened to her? How many brands want to associate with that?”

Meanwhile, during the first live eviction, Dorathy, who was part of the Jury, saved Seyi from eviction.