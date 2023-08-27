Borno Gov., Zulum Gifts NYSC Members N36m, 100 Bags Of Rice

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has allocated of N36.4 million for the distribution of N30,000 each as palliatives to 1,215 corps members posted to Borno State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Zulum who disclosed this on Saturday, in a visit to the orientation camp in Maiduguri, assured the corps members of their safety.

He distributed 100 bags of rice, ten cows, ten bags of 100 kg of beans, and ten gallons of cooking oil for a special meal to be prepared for the corps members during their three-week orientation camping trip.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30,000, that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me.

“In addition to that, we have provided you with 100 bags of rice, 10 bags of 100kg beans, 10 gallons of cooking oil and 10 bulls,” Zulum said.

The Governor further charged the corps members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that will foster peace in the country.

“I want you to be dedicated and loyal to constituted authorities. Make friends in this part of the country so that together we can build a prosperous Nigeria with sustainable economic growth and development,” Zulum urged.

The governor thanked the Federal Government for improving the security situation in Borno, allowing the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri to reopen.

Due to insurgent activity, the NYSC orientation camp in Maiduguri, for the past 12 years, was closed.

Corps members deployed to Borno State were hosted in Bauchi and Katsina States for three weeks of orientation before being sent to Borno State for primary assignments.