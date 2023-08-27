EFCC, CCB Probe Kano Anti-Corruption Commission Chair, Rimingado Investigating Ganduje’s Gandolar Video

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have commenced the probing of the Chairman, Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Rimingado, for corruption under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Information Nigeria reports that Rimingado, who is probing Ganduje, the present National Chairman of the ruling the All Progressives Congress, for alleged corruption over a viral video showing the ex-Governor allegedly receiving kickbacks in dollars from a contractor, had vowed to investigate the video and bring Ganduje to book if found guilty.

In a letter sighted by pressmen, the EFCC asked Rimingado to direct the PCACC’s Director of Finance and Accounts to appear for an interview at its headquarters in Jabi, Abuja on August 29.

The CCB, also via a letter requested for documents concerning Rimingado stewardship.

Both federal agencies asked the PCACC’s chair to present them with financial records and details of forfeited properties.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly release the Director of Finance and Accounts to report for an interview with the undersigned through the team leader AFF/TC at Plot 301/302 Institution and Research District Jabi, along Airport Road, Abuja on Monday, 29th August, 2023 by 10:00 hours.

“He should come along with the following information; details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year.

“Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano state ministry of local government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts,” the EFCC letter read.

“Consequently, you are kindly requested to furnish the Bureau with Certified True Copies of detailed information on the following: All contractual undertakings by the commission from 2016 to date.

“All records of recoveries, forfeiture and management of the same from 2016 — date; records of all financial allocations to the commission, including donor agency funds from 2016 to date, status of all the commission’s buildings across the local government of the state,” CCB letter read in part.

In 2022, Rimingado was sacked by Ganduje on allegations bordering on abuse of office.

However, on June 21, 2023, the incumbent governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, approved Rimingado’s reinstatement as PCACC chair, honouring an order of an industrial court that was earlier disobeyed by Ganduje.