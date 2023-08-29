‘Challenges Are Great, You Have To Fetch Water From A Dry Well’ — Tinubu Tasks Ministers On Mandate Delivery

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged his cabinet members to work hard to revive the country’s economy.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Aso Rock villa, Abuja, the President said the ministers have the capacity to make a difference in the ministries that they have been assigned to oversee.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country.

“There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible,” he told the ministers and other members of the cabinet.

Tinubu however expressed confidence that the carefully selected cabinet members know that his government is one with a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without any lamentation or excuses.

“We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us,” he added.

Tinubu noted that the country would rely on the experience, skills, intellect and networking of those who had been appointed to make headway in the challenging times

His words: “You and I know that expectations are high, and these are tough times. We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria.

“We have an employment rate that is unacceptable, and we are facing threats from climate change. In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best.

“Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment.”

He further reminded his cabinet that he is only one man and that their innovative thinking to solve problems would shape his leadership as a president who listens.

“It is in your hands now. I am ready to listen and to cooperate. I am ready even to be corrected. Only God is perfect.

“You have been asked to fetch water from a dry well. The challenges are great, but we will deliver for Nigerians. I am happy to be the captain of this vehicle.

“It is a great commitment that you have made to the country. Since your inauguration as a minister, you have become a servant for the people, serving all of the people, all of the time,” Tinubu said.