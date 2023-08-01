Chimamanda Adichie Storms Presidential Tribunal With Peter Obi (Photos)

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, joined the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed at the Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adichie, who is a big supporter of the former Anambra governor, was also seen amongst members of LP in the court.

Recall that Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners LP, Obi; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar are praying for the nullification of Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 poll.

They are both praying to be named the winner of the election, or that a rerun to be conducted.

The parties filed and exchanged their final written addresses with the last being Tinubu’s reply on July 24 to the final written address by Atiku and the PDP.