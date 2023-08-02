Drama As Peter Obi’s Phone Allegedly Went Missing During Court Sitting (Video)

The phone of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi was allegedly stolen on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

It was gathered that Obi was accompanied by his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed and novelist Chimamanda Adichie amongst others on Tuesday.

Several videos of him searching for a missing item circulated on social media.

According to a twitter user, identified as @DeeOneAyekooto said: “Obi lost his phone while sitting with his deputy in the court room.

“Can it be his deputy or the woman who followed him to court for the first time today?

“Only God knows”.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that it was after the Court’s proceedings in his petition challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election that, Obi discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

Recall that Obi and his party, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 are seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the ground of substantial non compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC’’s guidelines for the conduct of the election.

But the defendants had, in their final written addresses, urged the court to strike out Obi’s petition for lacking in merit.