D’Tigress Beat Host Rwanda To Reach Fourth Successive AfroBasket Final

The Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball Team D’tigress at the ongoing Afrobasket Women’s Championship, crushed host country Rwanda, 79-48 to reach another final.

D’tigress were dominant all through the four quarters of the match recording, 22-6, 22-12, 17-14 and 13-21 to coast home a 79-48 victory.

The last time Nigeria lost a game in the Women’s Afrobasket was 2015 against Cameroon in the semi-finals.

In a post match news conference monitored, Head Coach of Rwanda, Sheik Caar, admitted that Nigeria is a power house in basketball and they made three point looked easy and they had 45 per cent average.

“If you have a team making three points look easy and you only have just one player making points how are you going to win a team like Nigeria.

“We tried but Nigeria are better physically and mentally, indeed they deserve to win and we just have to prepare harder next time,” Caar said.

Nigeria’s Head Coach, Rena Wakama, who had just two weeks to prepare the team expressed happiness over the victory.

“It’s a very good feelings I give kudos to the players who gave their best and have done very well to reach another final.