ECOWAS Sanctions: Nigeria Reportedly Cuts Power Supply To Niger Republic

Nigeria has reportedly cut the power supply to the Niger Republic as one of the sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the coup in the country.

According to sources that spoke The BBC, Nigeria cut the power supply to the Niger Republic on Tuesday.

The report said power outages in Niger have been more frequent than it was in previous times as power only stayed on for about an hour at a period for residents of the cities of Niamey, Maradi, and Zinder.

According to Nigelec, as quoted by the BBC, the electricity organizations of Niger, the power cuts are the result of Nigeria halting supply to its northern neighbour.

Recall that General Abdourahmane Tchiani, also known as Omar Tchiani, declared himself leader, while Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since the coup took place last week.

READ ALSO: Niger Coup: France Begins Evacuation Of Its Citizens, Others

In related news, the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CDS) of ECOWAS met today, August 2, 2023, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. Although details of the meeting are not yet known, it may not be unconnected to the coup de etat at the Niger Republic, a nation that shares a border with Nigeria. ECOWAS leaders had earlier condemned the pronouncement of support by foreign governments and foreign private military contractors as they expressed appreciation to various governments and partners for their stance and solidarity. The summit hosted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also agreed to appoint and dispatch a special representative to deliver the demands of the authority.

In response to the coup, the summit announced immediate sanctions on Niger, including the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, establishing a no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger, and suspending all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger.

Furthermore, assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Bank, Niger state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks will be frozen.

Niger will also be suspended from all financial assistance and transactions with financial institutions within ECOWAS.

Additionally, travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on military officials involved in the coup attempt, as well as their family members and civilians who accept to participate in any institution or government established by these military officials.