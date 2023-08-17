Farmers Have Abandoned Their Farmlands For Fear Of Bandits — Gov. Bago Laments

Governor Umar Muhammed Bago of Niger State has lamented the incessant criminal activities in the State, which include banditry, cattle rustling, illegal mining, among others.

According to him, farmers have been hit the hardest, with many abandoning their farms out of fear of being attacked.

Bago revealed this when the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, paid him a visit, as stated in a release by the Corps spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, on Wednesday.

“Niger State is being referred to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people.

“But the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements,” the Governor lamented.

He also condemned the nefarious activities of illegal miners in the State and promised to continue working on ways to better equip the State’s security agencies.

On his part, Audi promised to strengthen the NSCDC’s collaboration with other security agencies in order to rid the state of all criminal elements that have recently terrorized it.

He furthered that the Corps would improve its collaboration with state agencies.

“We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarize with you.

“We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and create better security atmosphere for people of Niger State,” Audi added.