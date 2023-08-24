FG’s Palliative Allocation’ll Be Distributed In Three Phases To 210,000 Households — Kaduna Gov., Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has revealed that over one million poor and vulnerable citizens, representing 210,000 households, will benefit from palliative plans in the State.

Flanked by the state Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, and other top government officials, including labour leaders, the governor disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that N2 billion has been released to the State Government which will be spent in three phases.

Recall that the Federal Government (FG) had recently announced that each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would get N5 billion to ease the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

Sani who said 1,050,000 individuals in about 210,000 households will benefit from the palliative added that food items would be distributed in the first phase of the exercise, while the second stage would support smallholder farmers, including small and medium-sized business owners.

“We are targeting about one million and fifty thousand poor and vulnerable citizens, representing 210,000 households.

“The Federal Government promised to give state N5billion, which will serve as both grant and loan, but as of today, N2billion has been given to Kaduna State, and that is what we are using right now to ensure that we come up with something for the poor, underserved and vulnerable in our state who have been suffering the removal of the fuel subsidy,” he said.

He furthered that the third stage would be on easing transportation for the residents.

A locomotive train, he said, would be provided to ease movement from Zaria to Kaduna and from Sabom Tasha to Kafancha areas of the State.

“The families headed by people with disabilities, widows, and the elderly will be considered first.

“Other poor and vulnerable households, orphanages and internally displaced persons camps (where applicable) will also be given special attention,” he said.

The Governor added that about 43,000 bags of 50kg of rice will be purchased, and a committee will be set up at the Local Government Area (LGA) level to monitor the distribution process.

“The committee would be headed by the chairman of the LGA and charged with responsibility for planning and distribution of palliatives at the LGA level, including identification of beneficiaries as stipulated.

“The distribution of the food items would be proportionate to the size of the population in each LGA.

“We are committed to the effective implementation of measures lined up in the three phases.

“For the first phase, the state government has put all necessary machinery in place to ensure that the purchase and distribution of the palliatives are hitch-free. We shall also closely monitor the implementation.

“We call on our citizens to give maximum support and cooperation to the implementation committee to ensure a seamless exercise,” he added.

Sani who warned all stakeholders involved in the palliative distribution against diverting the items, added that those caught would be punished.