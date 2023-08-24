Lagos Assembly Confirms 22, Rejects 17 Commissioner-Nominees (Full List)

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 22 and rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.

Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, who presided over the day’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

Obasa hailed the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

The 22 commissioners confirmed are Hon. Layode Ibrahim, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Hon. Bola Olumegbon, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu and Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN.

Others are Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

The 17 not confirmed include Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Mr. Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, Ms. Barakat Bakare, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Engr. Olalere Odusote, Dr. Rotimi Fashola, Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada and Mr. Sam Egube.

Others include Mr. Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Mr. Mosopefolu George, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr. Olumide Oluyinka.