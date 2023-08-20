Gambian President, Barrow Suspends Self, Govt. Officials From Foreign Trips To Cut Public Spending

President of Gambia, Adama Barrow has suspended himself and all government officials from foreign travel to reduce public spending.

Presidential spokesman Ebrima Sankareh disclosed this in a statement on Saturday that Barrow signed an executive order “suspending all overseas travels by the president, the vice-president, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, civil servants and employees across all government institutions and agencies,” for the rest of the fiscal year.

Sankareh furthered that meetings where Gambian participation is compulsory and foreign trips being entirely financed by external sources, will be exempted.

Note that the Africa’s smallest country with just over two million inhabitants, ranks 174th out of 191 on the United Nations Human Development Index, which combines health, education and standard of living criteria.

According to the World Bank, more than a fifth of the population lives on less than two dollars a day, with its inflation reaching 11.6 percent last year.