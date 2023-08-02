Gianluigi Buffon To Retire From Football At 45

Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly set to terminate his contract at Parma and retire from football following a legendary 28-year career.
The 45-year-old previously stated that he intends to keep playing until the 2026 World Cup and had full intentions of seeing out his contract at Parma, which expires in June 2024.
However, a string of injuries over the past year have led the goalkeeper to reconsider his future.
Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his Facebook on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, that Buffon is expected to make the retirement official in the coming days.
He wrote: “Gianluigi Buffon will retire from professional football.
“Legendary goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of the game will officially retire soon”
“Aged 45, Buffon was at Parma last season and he’s now ready for new chapter of his life”
Buffon started his professional career at Italian Serie A club Parma in 1995, before he joined Juventus in 2001 for €52 million which was then a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.
The 45-year-old Italian goalkeeper established himself as one of the top players in the world at his position by winning the Serie A title in each of his first two seasons at Juventus.
READ MORE: PSG signs former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on one-year deal
In addition to winning the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year a record twelve times, he was the first goalie to receive the Serie A Footballer of the Year title.
Buffon has made the most appearances for Italy as captain after he assumed the position in 2010.
He is the third-most-capped player in all of Europe, the most-capped player in Italy’s national team history, and the most-capped goalkeeper in history with 176 international appearances.
After making his international debut in 1997, Buffon went on to play in five FIFA World Cup tournaments (in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014).
Buffon has won a total of 30 career titles including ten Serie A titles, one FIFA World Cup (2016), and one Ligue 1 title.