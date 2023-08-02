Gianluigi Buffon To Retire From Football At 45

Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly set to terminate his contract at Parma and retire from football following a legendary 28-year career.

The 45-year-old previously stated that he intends to keep playing until the 2026 World Cup and had full intentions of seeing out his contract at Parma, which expires in June 2024.

However, a string of injuries over the past year have led the goalkeeper to reconsider his future.