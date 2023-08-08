Gunmen Set Ablaze Imo Monarch’s House, Loses Properties Worth N85m

Gunmen have attacked and set ablaze the house of the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze-elect, Eze Ezekiel Nwokedi.

Nwokedi, who is also the chairman of Odimma Orsu Initiative, an apex socio-cultural organization told journalists that the gunmen looted his properties before proceeding to set his house ablaze.

“The hoodlums looted my house, took away personal belongings worth millions of million naira and set my home ablaze. I have lost properties worth approximately N85 million.

“Odimma Orsu Initiative, of which I am the chairman, has been doing everything humanly possible to quench the insecurity in our council, which resulted in incessant killings of innocent people, burning down of people’s houses and looting of government and public assets by the hoodlums in the area for the past two years and nine months.

“I have nothing left. This is my most tragic moment. I am speechless. I only call on the government of Imo state and the security agencies in the state to intervene. Those behind the arson do not have any excuse whatsoever to set my home on fire. We have been living like deathtraps in our own villages, nobody goes home, everywhere deserted,” the monarch lamented.

He regretted that when they thought the situation was calming down, the gunmen attacked his country home. He, therefore, called on the youths to accept the offer of amnesty by the state government so that normalcy would return to the Orsu communities.