‘His Track Record Speaks For Him’ — Qur’anic Memorisers Advocate El-Rufai’s Confirmation As Minister

A group of Qur’anic memorizers under the aegis Raudatul Huffaz Nigeria, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other security agencies to disregard recent calls to halt Nasir El-Rufai’s inauguration as Minister.

Recall that lastweek, the Senate confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees of which El-Rufai is one of three nominees awaiting confirmation.

However, some critics of the former Kaduna State Governor, applauded the Senate’s decision to halt the confirmation.

But Raudatul Huffaz alleged that the calls to reject El-Rufai were motivated by vested interests and that people should prioritise competence over sentiment.

The Qur’anic memorizers also opposed the call by Tsangaya scholars affiliated with the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation to reject the former governor’s confirmation because of his decision to oppose the Almajiri system while he was governor.

The group’s chairman, Al-Hafiz Sani Ado Mato, at a press conference in Jos, Plateau State’s capital, on Wednesday, said all the calls against El-Rufai should not be enough to prevent the President or any other body from confirming him as a minister.

Ado Mato said: “We strongly believe that the call to reject the former governor is for surreptitious objects. Some people feel that whichever position he is given to handle, they won’t make free money they way they are making. Take it or leave, whichever position you give him, he would definitely turn it around.

“He is a man of his word. He is firm in decision making. As patriotic citizens of this country, devoid of any sentiment, El-Rufai is highly competent. Take a look at what he has done as a former minister and former Governor.”

On the alleged oppression of the Almajirais during his administration in Kaduna, the group stated, “To our understanding, the former governor was not fighting the Almajirai, but was making efforts to sanitise the system given how the system is run.”

He furthered that the former Governor should be confirmed in the interests of justice, fairness, and integrity.