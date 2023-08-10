‘I Now Eat Dry Pasta, Rice’ — Ousted Niger Rep. President, Bazoum Laments Inhumane Treatment

Mohamed Bazoum, ousted President of Niger Republic, has lamented the living condition and demeaning treatment he is being subjected to by the military junta.

Recall that on July 26, 2023, coupists seized power in the West Africa country, suspended the constitution and ousted Bazoum.

Cable News Network (CNN) quoted Bazoum as saying to his friend via text messages that he had been “deprived of all human contact” since Friday, with no one supplying him food or medicine.

According to the embattled President, he had been living without electricity for a week, as Nigeria had cut off electric power in response to the coup.

He added that all of the perishable food he was supplied with has since gone bad, and he is now “eating dry pasta and rice.”

Information Nigeria understands that despite Bazoum’s isolation, he has been in touch with the outside world.

Though denied the chance to speak with acting United States Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, during her visit to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, on Monday, Bazoum spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on phone.

Meanwhile, Muhammadu Sanusi, former Emir of Kano, on Wednesday, met the coup leaders to find a lasting solution to the political impasse in the afflicted country.