“While Nigerians Are Suffering, Leaders Are Sending Money To Themselves For Holidays” – Mr Macaroni Slams Senate

Popular social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has tackled the leadership of the National Assembly for sharing money among themselves for holidays amid unbearable hardship by Nigerians.

Macaroni’s reaction trailed a video circulating online in which the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during a plenary session announced to his colleagues that “a token has been sent to their various accounts to enable them enjoy their holiday”.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the thespian questioned why poor Nigerians have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of their leaders.

READ ALSO: Senators Secretly Get Credit Alerts But Akpabio Sounded The Alarm — Shehu Sani

“The Senate President has sent very expensive prayers out of the insufficient blessings of over 200 million people to himself and his already blessed colleagues at the National Assembly.

“These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country. So while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.

“Who are those that should be making sacrifices if not for our leaders?

“Do our leaders understand that leadership is about service, selfishness and sacrifice??

“Why do the poor people of Nigeria have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders?? Why??? This isn’t leadership!!!”

See post below: