Senators Secretly Get Credit Alerts But Akpabio Sounded The Alarm — Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani, says legislators are usually paid discreetly away from awareness of the public.

The socio-political commentator said this in reaction to a gaffe made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio when he announced to the lawmakers that they have been paid to enjoy their recess.

Recall that on Monday, the upper legislative chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After the exercise, the lawmakers adjourned the plenary to September 26.

Addressing his colleagues before the adjournment motion was moved, Akpabio said money has been sent by Magaji Tambuwal, clerk of the National Assembly, to the senators to “enjoy” their holidays.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly,” Akpabio had said.

The senate president was promptly alerted by his colleagues that he was speaking on live television.

Fearing that his disclosure will bring another backlash to him, Akpabio quickly recanted his comments with a feeble attempt at downplaying his gaffe by rephrasing the initial comment.

He however rephrased saying, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

“I withdraw that statement,” he said.

Sani, in a post via X on Wednesday, said Akpabio mistakenly brought the matter into the spotlight.

“Crediting the legislators’ accounts are done under the mute button, the uncommon senate president mistakenly pressed the alarm,” he tweeted.

Information Nigeria understands that the salaries and allowances of federal lawmakers are often shrouded in secrecy.

The announcement of the money sent to lawmakers’ accounts comes as the citizens are bearing the brunt of the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, this is not the first time Akpabio will be in the news for the wrong reason, he was the target of public backlash couple of weeks ago for his lack of discretion after a video of him taunting Nigerians over the hardship in the country went viral.

He was also quoted to have demanded a raise in the salary of federal lawmakers despite strident calls for the senators to slash their salaries.