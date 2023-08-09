Late Alaafin’s Estranged Wife, Queen Damilola ‘Flirts’ With Portable Amidst Dating Rumours

Queen Damilola, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has fuelled dating rumours with controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb okikiola better known as Portable.

This comes amidst rumours that Dami, who was banned from returning to the palace after the death of Oba Adeyemi, is in a romantic relationship with the ‘Zazoo’ crooner.

Although the duo have been silent about the speculations but a check on their Instagram pages shows how they both expressed love to each other at different times in the comment section.

Portable and the Alaafin’s ‘runaway wife’ also referred to each other as king and queen alongside a series of love emojis in the comment section.

The latest development sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Read some comments below:

anike.yummy wrote: “This one with classless queen… What kind of trash ex queen is this?”

sparklingtrend wrote: “A lot of ladies are becoming classless because of money. They date anyone with cash , anyone . Gone are the days when ladies carry their self with pride and honor.”

oracle wrote: “This guy no dey fear sha, na beginning of him destruction be this”

foodnetwork wrote: “Laziness to hustle for your own money has reduced so many young girls to filth! From Ancestor to detty polygamous musician! Train your daughters mehn, e get why”

poshest_hope wrote: “Omo!! Wetin una see for this portable Abeg? Don’t tell me it’s money cos there are clean men With money too. Anyways, local attracts local sha”

houseofmoh wrote: “Hmmm parents, train your girl child, e get reason o”

princessefu wrote: “very class less gutter ex queen. I hope she’s not d one with the HIV story then?”

iameniolamyde wrote: “If portable fit Dey romantics Dey give pet name . Who I be ?”

cocopushluxury wrote: “But wait o.. which day this queen dami still go meet @legemiamii for “singus and hukup”… queen dami sef no dey rest”

onyin_to_set wrote: “How do u love a man who keep sleeping with different woman, which kind love be that”

See post below: