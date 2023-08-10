Niger Crisis Requires Public Diplomacy – Mohammad Sanusi

The former Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi on Wednesday said that the current crisis in Niger Republic requires public diplomacy which should not be left to government alone.

Sanusi while addressing newsmen in Abuja after the meeting, said he came to the Presidential Villa to brief President Tinubu on his discussions with the leaders of military junta that overthrew the democratically elected government.

According to him, “I came to brief him on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger.

“We’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding. This is the time public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments, all Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity.”

Asked to respond to the reports that he took the initiative by himself and not government’s delegation, he said:

“No, I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going, but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contacts to get there and I will continue to do my best. It is my duty as a leader to do that.”

He said that he was well received by the military juntas in Niger.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS leaders are set to meet on Thursday on the crisis in Niger, whose military rulers have defied its ultimatum to cede power or face possible military action.

“ECOWAS heads of state (will) hold another extraordinary summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger,” the 15-member bloc said in its first official reaction after Niger ignored Sunday’s deadline to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.