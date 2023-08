“I Joined Kidnapping After Armed Robbers Killed My Father” — Suspect

A motorcycle rider, identified as Abdullahi Adamu, has revealed that he joined the kidnapping business after his father was murdered by armed robbers.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Adamu was paraded alongside 30 other suspected criminals, including nine kidnappers, by Ondo State security outfit, also known as Amotekun in Akure, the state capital.

In an interview with Journalists on Monday, Adamu said: “I decided to be a kidnapper because of destiny. I don’t have a father anymore. My father was killed by armed robbers years back.

“After his death, life became difficult for me and my siblings. Our mother could not take good care of us. Surviving became extremely difficult for me and my siblings. So, I decided to join the kidnapping business.”

Adamu, an indigene of Katsina State, said the operation was his first before he was apprehended by the personnel of Amotekun.

Narrating his experience in the den of his abductors, Bello, a farmer, said he was observing the 7p.m prayer at his residence in Akunnu-Akoko, when about six armed men suddenly came to him, flogged him with a stick and ordered him to follow them into the forest.

He said: “I was fed with small quantity of garri without water for five days before I was rescued by Amotekun Corps.

“Some of them were carrying guns and they asked me to follow them. They led me into the forest. They later contacted my family asking for ransom so that they could release me.

“I was later rescued from them by men of the Amotekun Corps, when they wanted to collect the ransom brought for them for my release.”