I’ll Deal With Those Using IPOB, ESN For Fundraising To Enforce Sit-At-Home — Nnamdi Kanu

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has issued a warning to individuals or groups misusing his identity, IPOB, or its militant faction – Eastern Security Network (ESN) – to enforce the revoked sit-at-home directive or to facilitate fundraising activities.

Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s legal representative, delivering the caution on Monday, emphasized that using his name, IPOB, or ESN to orchestrate unlawful fundraising or enforce the invalidated sit-at-home order, constitutes a criminal act. He further stressed that anyone or any entity engaging in such actions is actively obstructing his release from the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.

The detained IPOB leader, who announced the substitution of the Monday sit-at-home with Economic Empowerment Day, also expressed his intention to personally reveal the particulars of the initiative upon his eventual release from DSS custody.

His words: “Any person or group of persons using my name, the name of IPOB or ESN in fundraising without my direct and express authorization is committing a crime with my name and I will deal with such a person, regardless of his place of residence.

“The details of the Economic Empowerment Day (EED) are very comprehensive and I will personally unveil such details once I am released.

“The idea of endless Sit-At-Home has been hijacked by our oppressors as a means of rendering our land desolate and forcing our people to migrate out of our lands. They have, through enforcing the sit-at-home in Southeast, gerrymandered Igboland to now exclude the Igbos in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Rivers, Edo, Delta and Benue.

“I will never forgive any person or group of persons still insisting on, and enforcing sit-at-home. I take it that such a person is merely using my name to indirectly work against my release.”