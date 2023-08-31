‘I’m Alive….I’m In Africa’ — Wagner Chief, Prigozhin Dismisses Death Report In New Video

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Wagner mercenary group chief, has resurfaced in a new video dismissing reports of his elimination.

Information Nigeria had reported Prigozhin was presumed dead, as he was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia’s Tver region last Thursday.

According to the press service of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, 10 people were killed in the crash near the town of Kuzhenkino, including Prigozhin.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the department said in a statement.

Prigozhin, believed dead, was buried in Porokhovskoye Kladbishche, St Petersburg this week Tuesday.

However, according to a Sky News report on Thursday, the warlord insisted “Everything is fine” in the video filmed in Africa during “the second half of August.

In the short video, posted on Wagner’s Grey Zone Telegram channel, and as seen via X, he said, “For those talking about whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing, now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa.

“For those who like to discuss my elimination, private life, income or other things – basically I’m fine.”