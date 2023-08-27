‘Let’s Ask Tinubu How He Obtained University Degree Without Primary Or Secondary Education’ – Atiku Urges Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged well-meaning Nigerians, to join him in seeking clarity on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records.

Information Nigeria reports that the former Vice President suggested an hashtag “AskTinubu” via X, in order to discover and learn from Tinubu’s ‘ingenuity’ of obtaining a University degree without primary and secondary education.

Recall that Atiku and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are currently challenging the election and eligibility of Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) in Abuja.

Taking to the platform on Sunday, Atiku who raised concerns about the inconsistencies in the President’s educational trajectory, said he found it curious that Tinubu, who claimed attendance of certain schools in 1999 when he was elected Governor of Lagos State, will turn around years later in 2023 to claim something different in his academic record.

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan. According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState. I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity,” he wrote.