NAFDAC Needs Reform, Agency Not Functioning — Ministerial Nominee, Tunji Alausa

Tunji Alausa, a ministerial nomineee, has disclosed that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has failed in its mandate to regulate the prevalence of fake drugs in the country.

Speaking during the screening at the Senate on Friday, Alausa said the regulatory agency needs urgent reform, adding that the country’s healthcare system is “really suboptimal.”

The nephrologist added that Nigeria needs to build a quality regulatory body to “take care” and tackle the fake drugs in pharmaceutical stores across the country.

“With regards to NAFDAC, it is sad to say that beyond these fake pharmaceutical companies, these drugs are killing our people.

“A lot of people are developing kidney failure because of counterfeit drugs. This is even causing more morbidity in our society.

READ ALSO: LP’s Senator Ireti Hails Tinubu For Nominating First FCT Indigene As Minister

“It is very unfortunate to say today that NAFDAC is not functioning the way it should be. It’s not functioning.

“If given the opportunity, that will be one of the first agencies that I will totally reform. It’s not functioning. NAFDAC is not doing its work,” he said.

Alausa said all pharmacies in the country should be regulated and monitored and the licence of the practitioners revoked if found wanting.

“All the healthcare facilities are not regulated,” he added.

Alausa said in the Western world, every healthcare facility has a licence to do business, adding that such licences have different layers.

He furthered that the country needs to operate a private sector-driven healthcare economy, adding that it is what the nation needs to fix the health sector.