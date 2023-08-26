NDDC In Talks With French, German Agencies On Job Creation

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said it had begun discussions with French and German development agencies to propel job creation and boost farmers’ productivity in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said this when he led a high-level delegation on a two-day visit to the French Development Agency and the German Development Agency offices in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday and signed by the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni.

In the Company of the MD were the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Major General Charles Airhiavbare (retd), the Executive Director of Projects, Mr Charles Ogunmola, an expert in partnerships, Dr. Uche Igwe, and several Directors from the NDDC.

During the visit, Dr. Ogbuku highlighted the NDDC’s eagerness to explore innovative funding mechanisms and secure technical expertise for impactful projects.

He emphasised the Commission’s intention to leverage international best practices and ingenious solutions to effectively address developmental challenges prevailing in the Niger Delta.

READ ALSO: Ministerial Portfolio: Scrapping Niger Delta Ministry Will Come With Adverse Consequences — PANDEF Advises Tinubu

The NDDC boss underlined the Commission’s commitment to its mandate of enhancing the quality of life for Niger Delta people.

The statement quoted Dr Ogbuku as saying, “The Niger Delta Development Commission is unwavering in its pursuit of sustainable development within the region,” he affirmed.

“Our collaborative endeavors with esteemed partners like GIZ and the French Development Agency amplify our collective ability to bring about positive and enduring change.”

Earlier, the AFD Country Director in Nigeria, Mr. Xavier Muron, told the NDDC delegation that the agency is a development partner that gives a higher priority to supporting projects and programmes that pertain to climate change mitigation.

Similarly, the GIZ Country Director, Dr. Markus Wagner, said there were huge areas of opportunity for the NDDC to partner with the agency, including vocational training, helping farmers improve productivity, and technical support to enable farmers to tap the growing market for African fresh foods.

The discussions, which engaged representatives from both agencies, were described by Dr. Ogbuku as fruitful.

Ogbuku added, “The discussions focused on avenues for collaboration that would synergize the expertise and assets of all entities involved.

“The collaborative endeavors center on effectively addressing the diverse challenges confronting the Niger Delta while expediting sustainable development across pivotal sectors.”

Executive Director of Projects, Mr. Ogunmola, elaborated on the specific areas of collaboration under consideration.

He said, “Our discussions spanned diverse sectors, including vocational training for youths, sustainable agriculture and energy initiatives, entrepreneurship development, and environmental conservation.

“This partnership brings forth the potential to transform these sectors and unlock novel prospects for sustainable progress.”