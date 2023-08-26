“He Looks Like A Dancing Doughnut” – Burna Boy Drags Daniel Regha For Rating Album Low

Award winning singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has slammed controversial Twitter influencer Daniel Regha, over his statement about his newly released album ‘I Told Them’.

Making a guest appearance on the US show 360, hosted by media personality, Speedy Morman, Burna Boy clapped back at Daniel, referring to him as a dancing doughnut.

Recall that a few hours after the singer released his album, Daniel Regha described it as the “worst effort” since the beginning of his music career, rating the album 3/10, adding that it has no substance, just beats.

He said, “Burna’s new album (I Told Them) is a 3/10, it’s the worst effort from Burna since he started his career.

“The beats are great but the songs had n¤ substance; The entire album also promoted p¤mposity, encouraged v!olence & explicit lyrics.

“Furthermore, the album title doesn’t correlate with the theme. Burna also dissing Nigerians in “Thanks” ft J. Cole was not cool, plus some intros were not necessary. The album was n¤t worth the wait or hype. No offense.”

Reacting to Daniel Regha’s remarks, the Grammy award-winning singer replied by referred to him as a dancing doughnut.

Watch video below: