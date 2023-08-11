Niger Republic: No One Else Will, If We Don’t Do It — Tinubu Says As ECOWAS Orders Standby Force

Nigeria’s President and Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says the Community is committed to ensuring democracy returns to Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this while delivering his closing remarks at the second ECOWAS extraordinary summit held in Abuja on Thursday.

Information Nigeria reports that top on the agenda was the political impasse in the land-locked country, after the military junta defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

After the deliberations, the bloc resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“We have exhibited great membership, dedication and patriotism and have recognised the danger facing our dear neighbour, Niger.

“All is not lost yet. The outcome of this summit is a testament to the power of collaboration and unity. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the people of Niger and the progress of the entire ECOWAS community.

“We will continue with that. And you know I’ll see from the communique of this extraordinary summit that no option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort.

“If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Niger in the journey towards peaceful democratic stability in the country,” the ECOWAS Chair said.

According to him, the move will “undoubtedly have challenges,” however, he expressed hope that the unity of the bloc will help to “navigate these obstacles and chart a path towards lasting peace and prosperity for Nigerians and ECOWAS.”