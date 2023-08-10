ECOWAS Orders Standby Force To Restore Constitutional Order In Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

It also called on the African Union (AU), partner countries, and institutions to support the resolution taken by the sub-regional body.

ECOWAS said all efforts made to dialogue with Niger Republic military junta have been defiantly rejected by coup leaders as they condemn the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.