BBNaija All Stars: “Venita Should Remember That I’m Married” – Seyi Sets Boundaries (Video)

BBNaija All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo has taken a firm stand to establish boundaries with fellow housemate Venita Akpofure.

The decision was made to clarify his relationship status and to maintain emotional detachment, particularly in light of the ongoing clashes and emotional tensions brewing within the house.

Seyi made the clarification when Adekunle tried to have a chat with him about the back-and-forth clash between Venita and Neo.

Speaking on his stance with Venita, Seyi revealed that he is trying to avoid emotional attachment with her as a married man.

He said, “Now, she’s already crying upstairs. Make Venita remember that I get wife for house. I’m not exactly her husband.”

When Adekunle further jibed, “You no be super hero,” Seyi responded thus: “Yes now, because this whole issue with Neo is becoming too much.”

Watch video below: