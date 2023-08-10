Simon Ekpa Defrauding Gullible People Through ESN, Playing DSS Script — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that self acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile organization, Simon Ekpa, is using the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to defraud people.

While distancing itself from Ekpa, IPOB maintained that he is not a registered member of the security outfit.

Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesman, who insisted that it was wrong to describe Ekpa as a factional leader of the group, warned media houses and social media platforms against linking the agitator with IPOB.

According to the group, those promoting the narrative that Ekpa is affiliated with them are either ill-informed or working with the Department of State Service (DSS) to tarnish their image.

“We have observed with dismay the deliberate moves of some compromised media houses and social media platforms to attribute Simon Ekpa to the membership of the noble family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“For the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the said Simon Ekpa is not in any way a registered unit member of IPOB, nor is he connected to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“It is, therefore, imperative that media houses are appropriately guided to reflect this reality in their publications, henceforth.

“Those referring to the said Ekpa as a factional leader of IPOB are either misguided, ill-informed or playing the script of DSS, who are his main sponsors with the main agenda to destabilize the South East with the use of criminals.

“Ekpa is unknown to ESN. The fact that he has been using ESN’s name to dupe gullible people through his endless fundraising schemes, does not in any way link him to ESN formed by IPOB.

“Ekpa has an inconspicuous group called Government in Exile. He can be seen in most of his social media videos alluding to these very facts.

“We are mindful of the concerted efforts of DSS and similar agencies to infiltrate, undermine and divide IPOB with the sole motive of weakening the organisation from within.

“It is to be reiterated emphatically that IPOB is not divided, has no factional leadership or is involved in any entity associated with efforts to criminalize the social-political space in the South East,” Powerful said.