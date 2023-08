“Appointing Only Five Ministers From South-East Unfair, Unjust” – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described as “unfair and unjust” the decision of President Bola Tinubu to choose only five ministerial nominees from the South-East.

The group lamented that fact that the Southeast has only five states in the geo-political zones as created by the past military regimes has shortchanged the people of the region in the scheme of things pertaining to the country.

The group expressed their displeasure in a statement signed by its President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Ohanaeze Petitions Tinubu Over Alleged Attempt To Sell Enugu Museum Land

The statement read, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is disturbed over the current appointment of ministers in Nigeria by His Excellency Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. In the appointment, the South East has only five ministers while some other zones have nine (9) and even ten (10) ministers.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice, and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness, and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise. As a result, the South East was shortchanged with five (5) states while other zones have a minimum of six (6) states.

“This situation has placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially. Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, House of Assembly, and local governments. In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however appeal to His Excellency, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria.