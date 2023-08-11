Standby Force: ECOWAS Going To War In Niger Rep. Will Be Miscalculation Of The Century – Adamu Garba

A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has reacted to the latest resolve of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with regards to Niger Republic’s military junta.

Recall that after ECOWAS deliberations, on Thursday, the bloc resolved to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The military junta had defied the ECOWAS deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to Garba, there must be approval from the National Assembly, National Security Council, and the Council of State, adding that the President must also talk to the nation justifying the need for war.

In a post via X on Thursday, he said declaring war on Niger will be the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

“If indeed, war is declared by ECOWAS against Niger in the name of democracy, it is going to be the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

READ ALSO: South-East Govs Vow To Fight Insecurity In Region

“This goes contrary to the statement made by the state house earlier today on the need to approach the issue of Niger’s coup with diplomacy and not through war.

“I am not sure that is the way war is declared. There must be approval from the National Assembly, National Security Council, and the Council of State. The President must also talk to the Nation justifying the need for war.

“ECOWAS cannot declare war directly. Sometimes the media can speculate. We might need to wait and see how the event unfolds,” he tweeted.

The APC chieftain added that “ECOWAS statement is ambiguous and not categorical. ‘Activating Military as a Standby Force for deployment’ doesn’t not mean starting a war for me. Media should not mislead you into conclusions. We should still wait and see what happens next.”