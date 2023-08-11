APC Not IDP Camp, Rehabilitation Centre; Be Loyal To Your Boss – Oshiomhole To Deputy Gov., Shaibu

Lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has told the State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, that the APC has no Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp to rehabilitate distressed politicians.

The former Governor of Edo State, made the submission on Thursday while commenting on the allegation made by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, that Shaibu’s court case against him was a prelude to his defection to the APC.

Oshiomhole however urged Shaibu to respect and be loyal to his boss, insisting that his wish is for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony.

“But let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to the APC, I want to say that the APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free.

“We in APC are satisfied the way we are; we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. I want to say that there is no IDP camp in APC.

“So my advice is that those who are having challenges should learn how to respect their bosses. I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal,” Oshiomhole said.

Recall that Shaibu had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking protection from possible impeachment and removal from office by his principal, Obaseki.

He requested an interlocutory injunction to stop harassment, intimidation, or embarrassment, and to allow him to carry out his duties as Deputy Governor,

It is being alleged that the relationship between Shaibu and his principal, Obaseki, has been tense in recent months.