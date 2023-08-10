South-East Govs Vow To Fight Insecurity In Region

South East Governors forum has resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State made this known on Thursday after a closed-door meeting of the region’s governors at the Enugu State Government House.

“The Forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region individually and collectively, in partnership with the Federal Government and other Stakeholders,” the governor, who is the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, said.

“We commend the security agencies for their cooperation thus far and encourage them not to relent.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land. The Forum resolved to hold the security and economic summit on a date to be announced soon”.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the meeting was attended by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

The South-East region has seen scores of attacks blamed on the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group or its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

IPOB, which seeks a separate state for ethnic Igbo people, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the violence.