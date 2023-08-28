Nigeria Must Make ‘Difficult Changes’ To Be Respected Among Nations – Tinubu Tells Lawyers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the country must make “difficult changes” to be respected in the comity of nations.

The President made this known in Abuja on Sunday while declaring open the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium.

According to him, even though initial reforms may be painful, Nigeria must be willing to take the hard steps to set the country on the path of growth.

In a statement made available by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, quoted the President saying: “We cannot have the country we desire without the reforms we have initiated. It is painful at the beginning, in the short and medium term, but we must do what we have to do to take this nation to its great destiny. It is not about you and it is not about me.

“It is about our generations yet unborn, for whom we must bequeath a great and prosperous country.

Tinubu, while lamenting Nigeria’s external debt servicing figure, described it as “unsustainable”.

“Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world,” the President added.