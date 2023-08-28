Osimhen Scores 100th Club Goal As Napoli Beat Sassuolo

Super Eagles’s forward, Victor Osimhen scored his 100th club goal as Napoli continued a perfect start to their Serie A title defence with Sunday’s 2-0 win over 10-man Sassuolo.

Osimhen netted his third goal of the season from the penalty spot after 15 minutes into Napoli’s first home match since lifting the league title in front of their fans for the third time back in June.

Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo made sure Napoli would make it six points from six in the 64th minute, not long after Maxime Lopez was sent off and Giacomo Raspadori, who had hit the post seconds after kick-off, blasted a penalty into the stands.

“I think we played well, kept hold of the ball, we’re happy to have won the match in front of our fans,” said Di Lorenzo.

“We played well as a team. We’ve started well and the attitude is right so we’ve got everything for us to have a good season.”

Di Lorenzo’s first goal of the campaign came after some magical play from the returning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who made his season debut an hour into a one-sided contest at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Recall thatKvaratskhelia scored 14 times last season and set up the same number again, and he made his mark just three minutes after replacing Italy forward Matteo Politano.

The Georgian was surrounded by defenders near the penalty area but took a couple of steps forward before slipping in Di Lorenzo for a simple low finish.

It’s early days but Napoli already look a dangerous proposition under new coach Rudi Garcia, who has a tough act to follow in new Italy boss Luciano Spalletti, the architect of the Scudetto triumph.

Next week Napoli, who are level with leaders AC Milan and Verona at the top of the table, host Lazio who are yet to get off the mark after being beaten 1-0 by Promoted Genoa.