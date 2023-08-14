NLC Threatens To Embark On Indefinite Strike If Petrol Price Rises

Barely some weeks after suspending nationwide protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued warning to Federal Government that its members will embark on industrial action without any formal notice to the Apex Government if there is any further increase in the price of petrol.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, made this known at the ongoing African Alliance of Trade Unions meeting in Abuja today August 14.

Reacting to the advice of the Registrar of Trade Unions on how labour should conduct themselves as they carry out their responsibilities of protecting the interest of workers and Nigerians by extension, Ajaero pleaded with the Federal Government to change what he described as ‘bad economic policies’ that make the wages next to nothing.

“As we’re here now. They’re contemplating increasing the pump price of petroleum products.

“But the Minister of Labor for some time now, will only go to the Minister of Justice to come up with an injunction to hold the hands of labour not to respond.

“They have started floating ideas of a likely increase in the price of petroleum products.

“But let me say this. Nigeria workers will not give any strike notice if we have not addressed the consequences of the last two increases in fuel pump price, and we wake up from asleep to hear that they have tampered with the fuel pump price again.”