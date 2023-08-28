No Judgement Date Set Yet For Obi, Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Monday, posited that a date has not been fixed for judgment on the respective petitions challenging the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that a five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani was inaugurated to preside over petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential election declared in favour of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

The petitioners-Peter Obi (Labour Party), Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party and Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement); alongside the defendants – INEC, APC, Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, have closed their cases after presenting witnesses and tendering evidences to support their respective submissions.

The PEPC had adjourned, saying it will communicate the date for judgment to all parties involved.

However, one Serah Ibrahim, an X user, posted on Monday that the PEPC “has set September 16 2023 as the judgment date for the Peter Obi and Labour party’s case against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima and APC.”

When contacted on the validity of the viral post, the Secretary of the PEPC panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe, denied the claim.

Ekperobe said, “No date yet” in a chat with The Whistler.

Information Nigeria reports that judgment on the petitions will come on or before September 17, in line with the 6 months timeline constitutionally stipulated by law for the panel to conclude the case.