‘We’ll Cooperate’ — Kano Anti-Graft Chair, Rimingado Reacts To EFCC, CCB Investigation Over Alleged Corruption

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Rimingado, has reacted to the investigations in motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Information Nigeria had reported that the EFCC and CCB, in separate letters, launched investigations into him and the activities of the Commission over alleged corruption.

The EFCC, in a letter, asked Rimingado to send PCACC’s Director of Finance and Accounts to its headquarters in Abuja.

The agency asked the PCACC Director to come along with documents showing the details of the total funds released to his office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano State from 2019 to 2021.

It also asked him to bring the details of the total funds released to his office by the Kano State Ministry of Local Government from 2019 to 2021, including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts.

The CCB, in its letter dated August 14, said it was investigating a case of an alleged violation of the code of conduct for public officers against some staff of the PCACC.

Rimingado was asked to furnish the Bureau with financial records, details of forfeited property and all contractual undertakings by the Commission from 2016 to date.

Reacting to the development, Rimingado said the Commission would cooperate with the two federal agencies in their investigations, adding that the state anti-graft agency is a transparent and accountable commission, and this is not the first time it has worked with other anti-graft agencies.

“We are cooperating with them. They requested some documents from us, and we are making everything available to them. The commission is a transparent and accountable commission, and this is not the first time we are working with other anti-graft agencies,” he told Daily Trust.