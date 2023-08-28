‘I Didn’t Issue Any Statement On My NYSC Status’ – Art Minister, Hannatu Musawa

The minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa has denied issuing statement on her NYSC status as a serving Minister, which is circulating in the media.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the minister said she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and asked the public to be cautious of unverified information.

READ ALSO: “I’m A Corps Member, Didn’t Break Any Law” – Arts Minister, Hannatu Musawa Says

She expressed appreciation to the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times, and insisted that she had not issued any statement on the issue.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled:

“MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER. The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.

“The Hon. Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue.”