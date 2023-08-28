Mob Beats Robbery Suspect With Toy Gun To Death In Lagos

An Angry mob has killed a yet-to-be identified suspected armed robber while making attempts to rob a resident of Olugboso in the Agege area of Lagos State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the incident on Sunday, noted that the incident occurred last week.

It was gathered that the suspect who broke into an apartment of a resident identified simply as Victor, was nabbed by the mob with a toy gun which he was using to scare his victims.

READ ALSO: Angry Mob Burns Suspected Ritualist To Death In Niger

A resident who spoke to The Punch on condition of anonymity, said the co-tenants intervened, overpowered the hoodlum and rescued Victor who was already inflicted with severe bodily injuries.

The resident said, “The incident happened around 1.30 am. The occupants in the building heard the sound of people struggling.

“They traced the sound to Victor’s room and tried to rescue him. By then, he was already stabbed in the neck, including his chest and some parts of his face. They had to quickly rush him to a nearby hospital.”

Confirming the development, the PPRO said the suspect’s corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while Victor, who engaged the suspect in a fight, is responding to treatment in a hospital.

He said, “The incident happened. A pair of scissors and a toy gun were found on the suspect. The corpse has been deposited in the morgue.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and he is responding to treatment. Investigation is ongoing”.